iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,212 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $62,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.60. 192,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.88. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $121.51 and a 52 week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

