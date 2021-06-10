ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. ITT reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $36,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.96. The company had a trading volume of 320,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,781. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $101.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

