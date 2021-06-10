IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IWGFF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered IWG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IWG presently has an average rating of Hold.

IWGFF opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04. IWG has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.90.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

