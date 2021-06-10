J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.5% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.86. 113,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,612,222. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

