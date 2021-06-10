J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $579,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.46. The stock had a trading volume of 40,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,476. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.35. The firm has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

