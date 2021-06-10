J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 134,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 29,356 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,016. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $106.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.72.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

