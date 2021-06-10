J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 972 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,850,836. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $360.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

