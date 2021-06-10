J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.270-9.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Shares of J2 Global stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.56. 11,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,979. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.74. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that J2 Global will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCOM shares. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

