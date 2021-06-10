Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $120,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 50.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 250,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

