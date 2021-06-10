Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $96.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.90. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

