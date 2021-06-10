Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CDW by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CDW by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CDW by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CDW by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in CDW by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $165.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

