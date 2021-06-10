Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

In other news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEG opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.20. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.12%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

