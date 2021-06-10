Jacobi Capital Management LLC Invests $78,000 in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $60,587,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $14,376,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $14,311,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $9,845,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $3,473,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Shares of WOOF opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.