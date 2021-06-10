Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,052 shares during the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com stock opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JD. Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC cut their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.