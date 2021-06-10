Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baozun alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Baozun stock opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.03. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.