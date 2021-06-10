James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.93. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 26,201 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)
James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.
Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.