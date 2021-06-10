James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.93. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 26,201 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 93.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

