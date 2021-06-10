Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-341 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.77 million.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.48.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Jamf news, CFO Jill Putman sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $36,538.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,113.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,320 shares of company stock worth $5,718,441 over the last ninety days.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.