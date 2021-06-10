Jan Kowal Sells 4,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Jan Kowal sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $266,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $867,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,305.00 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.20.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,207 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.