Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Position Trimmed by Beach Point Capital Management LP

Beach Point Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,026 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 20,278.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,359,000.

Shares of JAAA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.43. 85,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,196. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.78 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

