Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

JHG opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $40.39.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

