Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo’s FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

