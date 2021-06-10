JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $19,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,826,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JBLU opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.95. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

