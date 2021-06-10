JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,001 shares of company stock worth $507,213. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

