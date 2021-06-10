Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.24. 140,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,817,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

