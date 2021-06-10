Joshua Horowitz Buys 5,850 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $54,346.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,062.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Horowitz acquired 1,470 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $13,818.00.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

