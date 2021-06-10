JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €120.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.40 ($118.12).

HEN3 traded down €0.74 ($0.87) during trading on Thursday, reaching €93.08 ($109.51). 378,963 shares of the stock traded hands. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €95.60.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

