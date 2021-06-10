JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,425 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 146,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.31. The stock had a trading volume of 195,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,280,986. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.01. The company has a market capitalization of $491.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

