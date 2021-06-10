JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,500

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,350 ($43.77) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,811.67 ($36.73).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,102.50 ($40.53) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £42.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,730.80 ($22.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,366.30.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 524 shares of company stock worth $1,438,078.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

