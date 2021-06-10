JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised JCDecaux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

