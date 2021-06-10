JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 9,000 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,928.57 ($103.59).

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

