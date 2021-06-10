Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Insider Martin Fotheringham Sells 723,869 Shares

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) insider Martin Fotheringham sold 723,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10), for a total value of £4,487,987.80 ($5,863,584.79).

Martin Fotheringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Martin Fotheringham sold 46,800 shares of JTC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £303,264 ($396,216.36).

JTC opened at GBX 639 ($8.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £850.82 million and a P/E ratio of 70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Jtc Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 434 ($5.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 690.09 ($9.02). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 644.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of JTC from GBX 765 ($9.99) to GBX 795 ($10.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

