Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to post sales of $43.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.65 million and the highest is $45.87 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $190.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $228.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $238.74 million, with estimates ranging from $189.97 million to $290.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 101.02% and a negative return on equity of 59.88%. The company had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.45 million.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Jumia Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of JMIA opened at $31.05 on Monday. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.67. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 3.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,171,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,217,000 after buying an additional 213,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth $40,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 769,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

