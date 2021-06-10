Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,872 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $24,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.17, for a total transaction of $1,303,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,269,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $217.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.38. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $226.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

