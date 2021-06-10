Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 714,356 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,993,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 714,356 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $34,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

NYSE HL opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 296.43, a PEG ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 2.24. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $425,711.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 816,418 shares of company stock worth $7,282,243 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

