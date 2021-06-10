Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 243.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,440 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.17. The company has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

