Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,357 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 335,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $20,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after acquiring an additional 734,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,934,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,262,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,585,000 after purchasing an additional 309,126 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JCI opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.75.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

