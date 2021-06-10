KeeperDAO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.64 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $191.12 or 0.00504634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and $1.64 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00064367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.90 or 0.00863151 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.46 or 0.08519162 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

