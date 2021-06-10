Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $541,000 Holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,210 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $919,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

BLCN stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.94. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

