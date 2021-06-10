Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,726,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,925,000 after acquiring an additional 66,272 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 65,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 698,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,245,000 after acquiring an additional 216,373 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

NYSE SYF opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

