Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $492,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $389,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 134.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 127,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after buying an additional 73,219 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,250,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total transaction of $664,860.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,683,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,373 shares of company stock valued at $37,189,369 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

MPWR opened at $340.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.66. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.54 and a 1-year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

