Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 54.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,501 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 27,559 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.59.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $24.26 on Thursday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.83.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.