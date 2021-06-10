Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 12,346 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 11.3% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.