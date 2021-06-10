Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Gap Down to $36.84

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.84, but opened at $35.36. Keurig Dr Pepper shares last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 194,101 shares trading hands.

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,549,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 34,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.