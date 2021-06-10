KeyCorp Comments on Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Shares of BCEI opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 2.01.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

