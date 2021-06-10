KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives $24.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

