KeyCorp Weighs in on Americold Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Americold Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COLD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

NYSE:COLD opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -785.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. Insiders sold a total of 48,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,981,000 after buying an additional 4,614,313 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $75,738,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

