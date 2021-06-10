Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock Sells 12,900 Shares

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

Bradley Wayne Lock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keyera alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of Keyera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$488,000.00.

TSE:KEY opened at C$34.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion and a PE ratio of 122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.67. Keyera Corp. has a 1-year low of C$18.04 and a 1-year high of C$34.77.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.8613576 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.11.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.