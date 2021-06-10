Kineko Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Kineko has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $68,660.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00061880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00183226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00200093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.46 or 0.01293620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,650.82 or 1.00140448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 3,653,775 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

