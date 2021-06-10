Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 43,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,555,267 shares.The stock last traded at $37.10 and had previously closed at $39.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KC shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.60.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $7,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $5,135,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 98,342 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 210,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 124,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 11.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.