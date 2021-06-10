Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €9.10 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KCO. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.80 ($16.24) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Klöckner & Co SE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.84 ($15.11).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of KCO opened at €11.86 ($13.95) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.39. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €3.96 ($4.66) and a 12 month high of €12.13 ($14.27). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.